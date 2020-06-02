Police appeal for witnesses and CCTV images following Telford fire

Police are appealing for anyone who has CCTV or witnessed a large fire on Halesfield industrial estate in Telford on Sunday to come forward.

Fire crews were called to Halesfield 23 at around 10.42pm with twelve fire appliances from across Shropshire and more than 80 firefighters at the scene.

The fire involved a large number of pallets which spread to two adjacent buildings and the playground of nearby Halesfield Day Nursery. The playground was destroyed by the fire with a fundraising campaign so far raising £5,920 towards repairing the damage.

The fire was described by Shrewsbury Station Manager Craig Jackson as one of the biggest in Shropshire for some time.

He said: “A fire like this puts a huge strain on resources across the county and this one, in particular, involved many of our partners including the Environment Agency, Telford and Wrekin Council, Severn Trent, the Police and Ambulance services.”

Enquiries are still on-going but police urge anyone with information or footage to contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Goddard on 101 quoting incident number 867s of 31052. Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.



