Holly’s Everest expedition without leaving home

An eight-year-old Shropshire schoolgirl has set herself the incredible challenge of climbing to the top of Mount Everest in aid of Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Holly Baines

Inspired by Colonel Tom, Holly Baines worked out that she would need to climb the stairs of her home in Ludlow 3,404 times to complete the challenge.

“Holly has wanted to raise funds for Hope House ever since some people came to her school, Ludlow Primary, to talk about the marvellous work that they do,” said mum Megan.

“We had thought of doing a bake sale in the Easter holidays but, since lockdown, we have had to get creative.

“She did some calculations and worked out that she could climb Everest by going up the stairs 3,404 times. Her target is to get to the top, 8,848 metres above sea level, before her 9th birthday on June 13th.”

To keep herself on track, Holly has created a wonderful chart at the bottom of her stairs and worked out the number of steps it would take to reach hills and mountains near and far.

She started off with Titterstone Clee near her Ludlow home, then it was on to conquer Snowdon, Ben Nevis, Mount Olympus, Mount Fuji, Mont Blank and Kilimanjaro.

At each new mountain Holly reads up about the new location and even dresses the part for the climb and shares photos on her Just Giving page. For her Kilimanjaro ascent she also enlisted the help of her teddies and soft jungle toys.

Adds Megan: “We had a bit of a set back after Ben Nevis when Holly twisted her ankle on a walk, but after a couple of days rest she was up and desperate to get going again. She really is determined to do this and raise as much money as she can to help the children of Hope House.”

Holly definitely agrees! “I’ve never set myself a challenge this big before. I’m excited about this and I know I can do it!” she says.

If you would like to help Holly reach her £750 target by her birthday on June 13th and see the latest news on her adventures go to:

