Bridgnorth deaths: Second man named

Following the deaths of two men in Bridgnorth on Thursday 21 May, police have today named the second man who died.

Kevin Davis

Kevin Davis aged 67 was found deceased in a field at Knowle Sands Caravan Park.

His death is linked to the death of 73-year-old Kelvin Hanks found near the B4555, police enquires confirm the deaths are linked.

A post mortem has shown Mr Davis died as a result of stab wounds sustained to his chest.

Mr Davis’ family has paid tribute to him.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad.

“He was a kind, caring, wonderful family man who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. We would like to thank ambulance staff and police officers for their support, and to all those that went to help Kevin at the time.”

