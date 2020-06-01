Firefighters deal with large fire on Halesfield 23, Telford

Firefighters from stations across Shropshire were last night called to a large fire on Halesfield 23 in Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a number of calls reporting the fire at around 10.43pm on Sunday.

The fire involved a large number of pallets which spread to two adjacent buildings.

Residents from across the area reported seeing a glow in the sky and smoke from the fire, loud bangs were also reported. Road in the area were closed.

Twelve fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Command Unit and the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Hodnet, Much Wenlock, Newport, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale, Wellington and Wem. Operations, Safety and Principal officers were in attendance too.

Also at the scene of the incident were: a doctor, the Environment Agency, West Mercia Police, Telford and Wrekin Council and a utility company.

Firefighters remain at the scene this morning continuing to dampen down and protect nearby services.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is taking place.

