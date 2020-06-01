BAME network for staff at acute Trust

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals has established a BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) network for staff which held its first meeting last month.

Kal Parkash, Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity Lead at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Established by Kal Parkash, Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity Lead at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), the network aims to provide important support to colleagues, increase employee engagement, challenge mind sets and influence policy.

Kal joined SaTH, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, in March. In her previous role at West Mercia Police, she was shortlisted for the National Excellence in Diversity Awards, in recognition of increasing BAME representation.

Kal said: “Staff networks provide important support to colleagues. Our first meeting focused on providing support to our staff and managers in response to the national review into the disproportionality of BAME patients affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This group will absolutely help us to ensure we are responding in the right way and providing reassurance to staff.

“As a network we aim to provide a forum where BAME staff can share experiences and issues affecting their work and professional development. We want to raise the visibility and the profile of the contribution that our BAME staff members make and ensure a safe and positive working environment by eliminating all forms of racial discrimination for employees and patients.

“Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity doesn’t stand alone, it should be knitted into every area of our organisation. I’m looking forward to building on the good work that has already taken place amongst my colleagues to drive this forward at SaTH.

Arne Rose, Medical Director at SaTH, took part in a video, ‘Show Racism the Red Card in the NHS’ earlier this month, alongside celebrities including Gary Linker and Chris Kamara.

Arne said: “Racism is an ongoing issue in the NHS. During the coronavirus pandemic we are all coming to appreciate how much value immigrants and people from different ethnic backgrounds bring to our healthcare system. The NHS is a universal service.

“We have a diverse workforce, and every single member of staff who comes to work in our healthcare system does so knowing they are potentially putting themselves at risk to help the people they care for. They should be treated with respect, no matter who they are or what they look like.”

