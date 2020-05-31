12.3 C
Upturned canoe sparks river search at Hampton Loade

By Chris Pritchard

The discovery of an upturned canoe on the River Severn south of Bridgnorth yesterday sparked a multi-agency search.

The alarm was raised at around 10.40am on Saturday when a member of the public made the discovery near the River and Rail Inn at Hampton Loade.

Specialist water rescue crews were mobilised and searched a five-mile section of the river. No casualty was located and crews stood down at around 1.15pm.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police also attended to assist with the search.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
