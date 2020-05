Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man they are keen to speak to about an affray in Newport.

Police are keen to speak to Ryan Twardun as part of their enquiries. Photo: West Mercia Police

The appeal follows and disturbance on Newport High Street on Wednesday 27 May there was an

Officers are keen to speak to Ryan Twardun, age 27, from Newport, as it’s believed he was in the area at the time and can help police with enquiries.

Information about his whereabouts can be reported to West Mercia Police on 101 ext 7712187.

