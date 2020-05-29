Firefighters tackle blaze on the Wrekin

Firefighters were called to a large fire on top of the Wrekin on Friday afternoon, with smoke at one point being visible for many miles.

Three fire appliances were called to the scene, together with off road vehicles for access. A number of specialist appliances also attended at a rendezvous point awaiting deployment if required.

The fire broke out at around 2.30pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that the fire was under control at around 5.30pm.

Winds, however, were gusting up to 20mph and changing direction with the fire reported to be deep under the surface taking firefighters through the evening and overnight to fully extinguish.

West Mercia Police says that overnight road closures will be in place from Little Wenlock towards the Wrekin, from the Wrekin back to the M54 at Wellington.

People are advised to stay away from the area.

The public are urged to stay clear of the Wrekin



‼️ Please don't have barbecues on grassland

‼️ Dispose of litter in bins – especially glass

‼️ Make sure cigarettes are properly extinguished

‼️ Don't have garden fires as embers can drift



Drone footage: Copyright Sam Bagnall pic.twitter.com/9DX4wgareG — Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) May 29, 2020 Crews now have the #Wrekin fire under control but winds are gusting up to 20mph and changing direction.



People are advised to stay away for the rest of the evening as the fire is deep under the surface and will take the evening to fully extinguish



Credit @sambagnallphoto pic.twitter.com/lKWLKm6tdz — Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) May 29, 2020 Due to fire having to damp down overnight road closures will be in place overnight. Closure Little Wenlock towards the Wrekin, from the Wrekin back to Wellington M54 road. @WMerciaPolice https://t.co/dtvDDNzTm5 — West Mercia OCC #StayHomeSaveLives (@WestMerciaOCC) May 29, 2020

