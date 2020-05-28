Dunne welcomes £432k to create new era for cycling and walking in Shropshire

South Shropshire MP and Chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, Philip Dunne, has welcomed the announcement communities in Shropshire will benefit from £432,000 to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The allocation is Shropshire’s share of £250 million announced earlier this month to fast-track plans for new walking and cycling lanes. This includes £25 million which will fund vouchers for cycle repairs, to encourage people to get their old bikes out of the shed and resume cycling.

Following unprecedented levels of walking and cycling across the country during the pandemic, these plans will help encourage more people to choose alternatives to public transport when they need to travel, making healthier habits easier and helping make sure the road, bus and rail networks are ready to respond to future increases in demand.

Measures to boost greener, active transport could include:

Pop-up bike lanes with protected space for cycling;

Wider pavements

Safer junctions

Cycle and bus-only corridors.

An updated Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy will be launched by the Prime Minister in the summer, with further measures to transform cycling and walking to deliver the government’s aims to double cycling and increase walking by 2025.

Mr Dunne said: “Coronavirus has meant many more people have taken up walking or cycling, whether to get around or as part of their daily exercise. It is important we encourage this uptake, and ensure people can walk and cycle in a safe way.

This funding will help to ensure we retain the health and environmental benefits of cycling and walking, keeping our roads free from becoming too congested and our air from being polluted.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...