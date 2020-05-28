Bridgnorth deaths: Police name one man

Police investigating the deaths of two men in Bridgnorth have named one of the men.

On Thursday 22 May police were informed a man, who was 67, had been found dead in a field in Knowle Sands Caravan Park.

A short time later the body of a man was found on a track off the B4555 near Bridgnorth. He was Kelvin Hanks, who was 73 from Knowles Sands Caravan Park.

A post mortem established he died as a result of hanging and there was no third party involvement in his death.

A post mortem and formal identification for the second man are yet to take place.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Our enquiries have confirmed that these deaths are linked and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with them.”

