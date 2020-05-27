Plans underway to reopen Shrewsbury’s three main shopping centres

Plans are being made to fully reopen Shrewsbury’s three main shopping centres next month.

The Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres will fully reopen on June 15 – following the latest Government guidance.

The centres will make the safety of its staff, tenants and shoppers a top priority with hand sanitisers and queue management systems in place. Customer numbers will also be monitored to make sure the centres don’t get too busy.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said:

“In line with the latest Government advice we’re planning to re-open the shopping centres fully on 15 June. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers and our retailers back to the centres, however the health and safety of our tenants, staff and visitors will be our top priority.

“In the coming days we’ll be preparing for this by producing and displaying new signage, installing hand sanitisers, working with tenants on queue management and implementation of the guidelines, and monitoring customer numbers throughout the centres. There will also be controls in place to monitor customer numbers in the toilet facilities in the Pride Hill Centre, to comply with the guidelines as much as possible.

“A small number of essential shops are currently open in the shopping centres, and in recent days we’ve been in contact with all our tenants to inform them of the Government guidelines which should be adhered to before they open and asked them how they are going to do this. We need to be satisfied that everyone is doing as much as possible to reduce the risk of passing on the virus.

“We hope to announce details of which tenants will be open and when in the coming days.”

