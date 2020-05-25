Two rescued from disused quarry in Much Wenlock

Firefighters have rescued two people from a disused quarry in Much Wenlock this afternoon.

Shadwell Quarry known as the ‘Blue Lagoon’ in Much Wenlock. Photo: Bing

Emergency services were called to the incident at Shadwell Quarry known as the ‘Blue Lagoon’ in Much Wenlock at around 4.23pm.

Two people were rescued from a steep bank at the quarry before being handed to the care of the ambulance service.

Three fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police, The National Police Air Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

More than sixty people were reported to have gathered at the location with local residents earlier contacting West Mercia Police after cars were left parked along the roadside.

Supporting Shropshire Live...