11.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Home News

Two rescued from disused quarry in Much Wenlock

By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters have rescued two people from a disused quarry in Much Wenlock this afternoon.

Shadwell Quarry known as the 'Blue Lagoon' in Much Wenlock. Photo: Bing
Shadwell Quarry known as the ‘Blue Lagoon’ in Much Wenlock. Photo: Bing

Emergency services were called to the incident at Shadwell Quarry known as the ‘Blue Lagoon’ in Much Wenlock at around 4.23pm.

Two people were rescued from a steep bank at the quarry before being handed to the care of the ambulance service.

Three fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police, The National Police Air Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

More than sixty people were reported to have gathered at the location with local residents earlier contacting West Mercia Police after cars were left parked along the roadside.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

Shadwell Quarry known as the 'Blue Lagoon' in Much Wenlock. Photo: Bing

Two rescued from disused quarry in Much Wenlock

Firefighters have rescued two people from a disused quarry in Much Wenlock this afternoon.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council lobby Secretary of State with funding letter

Telford & Wrekin Council has implored Secretary of State for Local Government Robert Jenrick MP to provide adequate funding for all local councils to help them cope with the cost pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Sian Langford, Deputy Facilities Manager; Stacey Keegan, Acting Chief Executive; Dr Sophie Shapter, Consultant Anaesthetist; and Victoria Sugden, League of Friends Charity Director, in the new Rainbow Room at RJAH

Rainbow Room supporting wellbeing of RJAH staff during covid-19 crisis

Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital has created a designated, safe space where staff can go to take a much-needed break, away from the pressure of working through the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town linked with Linfield winger

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in Northern Ireland winger Joel Cooper.
Read Article
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Telford & Wrekin Council launches local small business support scheme

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching the Discretionary Business Grants Fund to continue to support businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Elwyn Turner – the new director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

New director joins Shropshire accountancy firm

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new director who has over 25 years’ experience in the industry.
Read Article
The team began the challenge on Saturday April 25 and completed the feat by mid-May

Lawyers and planners raise thousands for charity

A group of lawyers and planning experts from Shropshire and North Wales have raised more than £2,000 for charity by completing a ‘Round Wales Walk’ - despite never leaving their own neighbourhoods.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Alexander Newport and Matthew Kent

Traditional gardening cup, not awarded for 30 years, reinstated by Bradford Estates

A gardening cup which has not been awarded for nearly 30 years will be up for grabs again to residents of Bradford Estates.
Read Article

Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
11.7 ° C
13 °
10.6 °
62 %
1kmh
100 %
Tue
19 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP