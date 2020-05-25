New Head of School for Sir John Talbot’s in Whitchurch

Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch has appointed a new Head of School.

Mr Tim Stonall new Head of School and Mr David O’Toole Headteacher and Deputy CEO

Mr Tim Stonall, previously Senior Deputy Headteacher at The Marches School in Oswestry joins the school from 1st June 2020. Tim has 10 years’ experience in a senior leadership role and will lead on the continued improvement of the school.

The appointment will allow Mr David O’Toole the opportunity to shape the Trust as it grows in his role as Deputy CEO.

Mr Stonall is passionate about the continued growth and development of Sir John Talbot’s School and Sixth Form and has worked collaboratively with Mr O’Toole along with the senior team in recent years to establish the school’s current strong position.

Mr O’Toole comments, “This is an exciting time for Sir John Talbot’s School and the community. Sir John Talbot’s School is continuing to prove why it is the school of choice locally and the number one in Shropshire for progress 8. Mr Stonall will continue to provide the best learning opportunities for the young people at our school.”

Mr Stonall adds, “There is an exceptional team here at Sir John Talbot’s School and it provides the perfect balance between a pursuit of academic excellence alongside personalised pastoral care. I am excited to join the school and continue Mr O’Toole’s great work in the community. I am looking forward to working with staff and students as we move to a phased school return over the coming weeks and months.”

