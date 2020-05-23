Heroes spelt out in Wellington street

A group of Shropshire residents have joined together to pay tribute to the ‘heroes’ who every day help the community in the current Coronavirus crisis.

HEROS spelt out in New Church Road in Wellington

Helen Grant of New Church Road in Wellington and husband Alan had the idea of involving their neighbours and setting them the task of creating one of the letters from the word HEROES in a rainbow theme.

“We each bring our letter out onto the drive and cheer and clap at 8pm every Thursday,” explained Alan.

“We have great response from passing police drivers and it has really lifted the spirits of our street – I am very proud of my wife’s efforts – she has really helped to create a fantastic community spirit here.”

Alan and Helen are both key workers and teach at The Old Hall School in Wellington.

“I really have seen such a lift on the people around us in the street since Helen started this initiative.

“We decorated our houses for VE day and it has brought everyone together,” Alan added.

