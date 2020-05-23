Firefighters deal with large fire in Ellerdine

Firefighters dealt with a large fire involving a number of brick garages, vehicles, caravans and gas cylinders in Ellerdine yesterday.

Crews were called to Cliffe Crescent in Ellerdine at around 5.50pm on Friday.

The fire involved three brick built garages, three cars, three motorbikes and two caravans along with numerous scrap yard items. It also involved propane, butane and oxygen cylinders.

Hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera were used by firefighters to deal with the fire.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Newport, Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and a utility company.

Firefighters spent several hours at the scene with an investigation into the cause of the fire underway.

