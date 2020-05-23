Additional £11.6m of Government pothole funding welcomed by Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council has been awarded £11.6m from the Department for Transport (DfT) to help repair potholes and protect the county’s roads from future severe weather.

A pothole being treated using the new Texpatch material. Photo: Shropshire Council

The money forms part of £1.7 billion awarded to councils for 2020/21, through the newly created Transport Infrastructure Investment Fund.

The funding will be added to the council’s 2020/21 highways budget of £12.6m, giving a total of £24m for this financial year.

The additional award will enable Shropshire Council to continue to fix more potholes and other defects whilst undertaking more preventative work to stop potholes forming in the first place.

Since 1 April the council has repaired over 6,000 potholes on Shropshire’s roads as the council’s highways team takes advantage of the reduction in traffic during the coronavirus lockdown, and the warmer weather. Works have included traditional two-man gangs but plus new innovative technologies such as texpatching*, thermal patching, and jet patching, where local conditions have enabled their use

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We are delighted that the Government has recognised that Shropshire’s roads require increased central investment and we are pleased to have received this additional £11.6m of funding. We fully understand the frustrations of our residents concerning the number of potholes which have occurred on our roads this winter. This additional funding will enable us to continue our priority to repair them most effectively and help us prevent them for reoccurring next winter by protecting our roads against future damage.

“I am grateful to all the hard work that our highways team and contractors have been undertaking to repair our roads during the coronavirus lockdown and we will continue with this good work to deliver better quality of roads for all our Shropshire communities.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...