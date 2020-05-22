15.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 22, 2020
Home News

Surgeon’s son Jack takes on 20-day triathlon challenge to raise funds for Covid-19 vaccine group

By Shropshire Live

The son of an orthopaedic surgeon, who works at Shropshire’s specialist hospital, is pledging his support in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by raising funds for the clinic running vaccine trials.

Jack and Ben Burston, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital
Jack and Ben Burston, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

Jack Burston – son of Mr Ben Burston, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Oswestry – has pledged to swim, cycle and run 15km per day for 20 days – a total of 300km – to help raise funds for urgent Covid-19 research being carried out by the team at Oxford University responsible for the development of a vaccine.

The 13-year-old, who is a member of Ellesmere College Titans Swimming Club, normally swims every day but that has been halted during the lockdown.

Missing his regular swimming sessions and keen to help the NHS’ fight against the virus in some way, Jack decided he wanted to undertake a mini triathlon of swimming, cycling and running, while raising crucial funds.

He said: “I know everyone has been affected by this pandemic in some way and I am keen to support those trying to find a cure.

“The risk is very real to me and my family, as my father is a surgeon on the frontline and every single day he goes to work, I think about his safety and I can only hope he stays protected and safe from the virus.

“My pledge will be a personal challenge but I am determined to complete it and I know my family will be cheering and supporting me every step of the way.

“The Research team at Oxford promise that all project funding will have an immediate and high impact on the global Covid-19 crisis. Public donations of any size will be rapidly put to use in frontline research and this is my motivation to complete this challenge.”

Praising his son’s thoughtfulness and efforts, Mr Burston said: “As a family we are so proud of Jack for what he’s doing. His determination is absolutely phenomenal and it’s all to help fight the virus in the best way he knows how.

“He started the challenge this week with a daily routine of swimming, running and cycling and he’s feeling good so far and very much on track.

“Thankfully, one of our neighbours has kindly donated the exclusive use of their pool for this challenge, so Jack is able to adhere to social distancing.

“If anyone is in the position to donate via Jack’s JustGiving link, I know he would really appreciate the support.”

You can show your support to Jack by donating via his JustGiving page.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Investigation launched after car set on fire in Wellington street

A car has been destroyed after being deliberately set alight in Wellington during the early hours of today.
Read Article

Appeal for private landlords to help reduce homelessness across Shropshire

Shropshire Council and the Shrewsbury Ark are appealing for private landlords to come forward to help reduce homelessness and rough sleeping in the county.
Read Article

Shropshire school staff make video to show pupils how much they are missing them

Staff at a Shropshire school have created a video to let children know they are missing them more than their favourite things.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town linked with Linfield winger

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in Northern Ireland winger Joel Cooper.
Read Article
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Telford & Wrekin Council launches local small business support scheme

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching the Discretionary Business Grants Fund to continue to support businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Elwyn Turner – the new director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

New director joins Shropshire accountancy firm

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new director who has over 25 years’ experience in the industry.
Read Article
The team began the challenge on Saturday April 25 and completed the feat by mid-May

Lawyers and planners raise thousands for charity

A group of lawyers and planning experts from Shropshire and North Wales have raised more than £2,000 for charity by completing a ‘Round Wales Walk’ - despite never leaving their own neighbourhoods.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Alexander Newport and Matthew Kent

Traditional gardening cup, not awarded for 30 years, reinstated by Bradford Estates

A gardening cup which has not been awarded for nearly 30 years will be up for grabs again to residents of Bradford Estates.
Read Article

Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
15.1 ° C
16 °
14.4 °
51 %
13.9kmh
40 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP