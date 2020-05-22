Shropshire school staff make video to show pupils how much they are missing them

From playing their drums and watching Star Wars to riding a motorbike and tucking into a Toblerone – staff at a Shropshire school have created a video to let children know they are missing them more than their favourite things.

The team at the Old Hall School including teachers, matrons and administration staff have all got together to make the film with poignant pictures featuring their most loved hobbies, pets, treats and activities for children to see at home.

The school in Wellington has been open for the children of key workers but closed since lockdown began to all other pupils.

They have been running a comprehensive online learning scheme which has seen pupils log in each day to access lessons and activities in a wide range of subjects which they upload daily for marking and feedback from teachers.

Headteacher Mr Martin Stott said communication between teachers and pupils had continued during lockdown including weekly telephone calls but that his team were really missing seeing their pupils in person.

“Our staff are working extremely hard to ensure pupils can follow some kind of learning routine at home with the help of their parents while also caring for the children of key workers in school,” said Mr Stott.

“But they are really missing all the children and wanted them to know that. This was a positive way to send this message. Our pupils tend to know their teachers’ likes and dislikes quite well so I have no doubt it will have raised many a smile to see their favourite things pop up on the screen.”

