Police investigate deaths of two men in Bridgnorth

A police investigation is underway after two men were yesterday found dead in Bridgnorth.



Police were informed a man had been found dead in a field in Knowle Sands Caravan Park at around 4.15pm. It is believed the man, who was 67, died after being assaulted.

A short time later the body of a man, in his 70s, was found on a track off the B4555 Bridgnorth to Eardington. There is not believed to be any third party involvement in his death.

Investigating officers say they believe the deaths are linked and that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “This is clearly a very tragic incident that has seen two men lose their lives and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

“We do believe the deaths are linked and at this stage are not looking for anyone else in connection with them.”

