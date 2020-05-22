14 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 22, 2020
Home News

Plans take shape to help Shrewsbury adapt to ‘new normal’

By Shropshire Live

Plans are well underway to help people stay safe as they come back into Shrewsbury town centre as coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased. 

The Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, part of the Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District), have been in ongoing communication throughout the crisis and developing proposals – with keeping people safe at the very heart of their planning. 

An initial budget of £100,000 has been set aside by the Partnership to fund a range of placemaking initiatives to make the town centre safe and appealing for people. 

The aim is that as lockdown measures gradually change, people will be able to stay safe and minimise any spread of the virus through good social distancing and hygiene measures – whilst making the most of the opportunity to keep active. 

Members of the taskforce say initiatives already outlined in Shrewsbury Big Town Plan will enable the town centre to adapt to a “new normal” of social distancing and hygiene stations. 

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said: “When the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan vision was published, no-one could have foreseen how much life would have changed just a year on. 

“The ‘new normal’, as people are calling it, of social distancing and avoiding close contact, will undoubtedly be a huge challenge for town centres. 

“But by using the Big Town Plan vision as a blueprint, we can reduce through traffic, provide more open space with priority for pedestrians, and allow greater freedom for people to use the town centre in a different way. 

“I know businesses want to see people back in town centres, which is what we all want to see, and by working together and considering some innovative ideas, we hope to ensure that can happen as soon as it is safe to do so.” 

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “The task force is providing a coordinated plan, dedicated to the individual needs and opportunities of Shrewsbury. 

“It’s vital that we work together to ensure our town centre can adapt to allow people to get back to work and start socialising safely again – in whatever capacity and form that may take. 

“The Big Town Plan’s aspirations of providing easier access by foot or bicycle, along with more imaginative use of space, give us an excellent basis for how small but significant changes can make the town centre safe and more accessible during this next phase.” 

Ideas include changing road layouts to enable pavements to be widened, and providing more space for pop-up food and beverage stalls to allow cafes, pubs and restaurants to trade despite their premises being closed. 

Bright, welcoming signage will help people to move around the town whilst adhering to social distancing rules, and hygiene stations will be created to allow people to wash their hands regularly. 

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “It is vital people continue following the government advice, but it is also important to ensure that Shrewsbury is ready to welcome visitors again when the time is right – in a way that makes people feel safe and implements government guidelines. 

“The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership has been holding discussions from the very beginning about how the town can adapt to new restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus and keep people safe. 

“We are considering ways of using the space differently to enable people to use the town centre in a different way following the lockdown. It’s about giving people the confidence that they can start visiting and enjoying the town centre again, whilst staying safe.” 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Police investigate deaths of two men in Bridgnorth

A police investigation is underway after two men were yesterday found dead in Bridgnorth.
Read Article

Plans take shape to help Shrewsbury adapt to ‘new normal’

Plans are well underway to help people stay safe as they come back into Shrewsbury town centre as coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased.
Read Article
Have you seen missing Philip Culbert?

Concerns grow for missing Shrewsbury man Philip Culbert

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Shrewsbury man Philip Culbert.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town linked with Linfield winger

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in Northern Ireland winger Joel Cooper.
Read Article
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Telford & Wrekin Council launches local small business support scheme

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching the Discretionary Business Grants Fund to continue to support businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Elwyn Turner – the new director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

New director joins Shropshire accountancy firm

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new director who has over 25 years’ experience in the industry.
Read Article
The team began the challenge on Saturday April 25 and completed the feat by mid-May

Lawyers and planners raise thousands for charity

A group of lawyers and planning experts from Shropshire and North Wales have raised more than £2,000 for charity by completing a ‘Round Wales Walk’ - despite never leaving their own neighbourhoods.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Alexander Newport and Matthew Kent

Traditional gardening cup, not awarded for 30 years, reinstated by Bradford Estates

A gardening cup which has not been awarded for nearly 30 years will be up for grabs again to residents of Bradford Estates.
Read Article

Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
14 ° C
15 °
12.8 °
51 %
13.9kmh
0 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP