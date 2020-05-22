Man arrested after police carry out warrant in Wellington

A man has been arrested after police carried out a warrant in Wellington this morning.

Officers carried out the warrant at an address in Victoria Avenue.

Drugs, believed to be crack cocaine and cannabis, were seized.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Barry Spencer, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “Drugs and drugs supply blight our communities and we will continue to do all we can to disrupt the supply of them onto our streets.

“Despite the current restrictions we will continue our work to target those suspected of causing the most harm in our communities.”

