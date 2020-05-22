Investigation launched after car set on fire in Wellington street

A car has been destroyed after being deliberately set alight in Wellington during the early hours of today.

Firefighters were called to Steventon Road in Wellington at just before 12.30am.

One fire appliance from Wellington along with a fire investigation officer and West Mercia Police attended.

Crews used a hosereel let and breathing apparatus to deal with the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police who are investigating the crime on 101 or call Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

