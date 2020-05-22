Coronavirus: People urged to maintain social distancing at parks and sites

Following reports of people breaking Government rules, Shropshire Council is urging us all to maintain social distancing when outside and to follow Government guidelines at all times.

Severn Valley Country Park

Although Government guidelines permit residents in England to travel to exercise, Shropshire Council is urging us to stay local.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“While I’m sure the majority of people have been maintaining social distancing and behaving responsibly, I am extremely disappointed at reports that so many people have been unashamedly breaking Government guidelines.

“These rules are in place to protect people. If not yourself, please think about other visitors, our staff and people in the local community. The chances are that all of us will know someone who is vulnerable. By breaking social distancing rules you could be endangering them, so please stop and consider how your actions will impact others.

“Although our car parks are open, we strongly encourage you to exercise locally to help us manage the number of people visiting our parks and sites and to protect everyone.

“If you do travel to one of our sites, you must behave responsibly. Anyone seen breaking the Government rules will be reported to the police.”

If you do choose to travel to exercise at one of Shropshire Council’s sites, it’s recommended that you plan your visit and research the many sites that are available. This will help to avoid everyone visiting our most popular sites at the same time, and make your time exercising safer.

When planning to travel, remember that full lockdown restrictions are still in place in other parts of the UK.

You must maintain social distancing and stay two metres apart from anyone that is not from your household.

Visitor centres, cafés, play areas and toilets at all Shropshire Council sites will remain closed until further notice to protect staff and visitors.

Barbeques are also not permitted at any of the council’s countryside sites, due to the increased fire risk, to avoid putting our emergency services under unnecessary added pressure.

If you or a member of your household has symptoms of COVID-19, you must stay at home.

