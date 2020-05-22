15.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 22, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: People urged to maintain social distancing at parks and sites

By Shropshire Live

Following reports of people breaking Government rules, Shropshire Council is urging us all to maintain social distancing when outside and to follow Government guidelines at all times.

Severn Valley Country Park
Severn Valley Country Park

Although Government guidelines permit residents in England to travel to exercise, Shropshire Council is urging us to stay local.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“While I’m sure the majority of people have been maintaining social distancing and behaving responsibly, I am extremely disappointed at reports that so many people have been unashamedly breaking Government guidelines.

“These rules are in place to protect people. If not yourself, please think about other visitors, our staff and people in the local community. The chances are that all of us will know someone who is vulnerable. By breaking social distancing rules you could be endangering them, so please stop and consider how your actions will impact others.

“Although our car parks are open, we strongly encourage you to exercise locally to help us manage the number of people visiting our parks and sites and to protect everyone.

“If you do travel to one of our sites, you must behave responsibly. Anyone seen breaking the Government rules will be reported to the police.”

If you do choose to travel to exercise at one of Shropshire Council’s sites, it’s recommended that you plan your visit and research the many sites that are available. This will help to avoid everyone visiting our most popular sites at the same time, and make your time exercising safer.

When planning to travel, remember that full lockdown restrictions are still in place in other parts of the UK.

You must maintain social distancing and stay two metres apart from anyone that is not from your household.

Visitor centres, cafés, play areas and toilets at all Shropshire Council sites will remain closed until further notice to protect staff and visitors.

Barbeques are also not permitted at any of the council’s countryside sites, due to the increased fire risk, to avoid putting our emergency services under unnecessary added pressure.

If you or a member of your household has symptoms of COVID-19, you must stay at home.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Investigation launched after car set on fire in Wellington street

A car has been destroyed after being deliberately set alight in Wellington during the early hours of today.
Read Article

Appeal for private landlords to help reduce homelessness across Shropshire

Shropshire Council and the Shrewsbury Ark are appealing for private landlords to come forward to help reduce homelessness and rough sleeping in the county.
Read Article

Shropshire school staff make video to show pupils how much they are missing them

Staff at a Shropshire school have created a video to let children know they are missing them more than their favourite things.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town linked with Linfield winger

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be interested in Northern Ireland winger Joel Cooper.
Read Article
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Telford & Wrekin Council launches local small business support scheme

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching the Discretionary Business Grants Fund to continue to support businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Elwyn Turner – the new director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

New director joins Shropshire accountancy firm

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new director who has over 25 years’ experience in the industry.
Read Article
The team began the challenge on Saturday April 25 and completed the feat by mid-May

Lawyers and planners raise thousands for charity

A group of lawyers and planning experts from Shropshire and North Wales have raised more than £2,000 for charity by completing a ‘Round Wales Walk’ - despite never leaving their own neighbourhoods.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Alexander Newport and Matthew Kent

Traditional gardening cup, not awarded for 30 years, reinstated by Bradford Estates

A gardening cup which has not been awarded for nearly 30 years will be up for grabs again to residents of Bradford Estates.
Read Article

Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
15.1 ° C
16 °
14.4 °
51 %
13.9kmh
40 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP