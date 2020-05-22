Concerns grow for missing Shrewsbury man Philip Culbert

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Shrewsbury man Philip Culbert.

Have you seen missing Philip Culbert?

The 40-year-old has not been seen since 8am on Thursday 21 May.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins and of a medium build. He has brown hair and a goatee and was last seen wearing black trousers and a black hoodie.

Philip has links to both Shrewsbury and Telford, particularly Donnington.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting incident 0113S 210520 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously but calling 0800 555111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...