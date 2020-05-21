17.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 22, 2020
Home News

Telford College tutor tells of life on the NHS front line

By Shropshire Live

Telford College health and social care tutor Elaine Colley has spoken of her emotional experiences on the NHS front line after returning to help the fight against Covid-19.

Tutor Elaine Colley, who has returned to nursing to help the NHS
Tutor Elaine Colley, who has returned to nursing to help the NHS

Elaine, who qualified as a nurse in 1995, has been teaching at Telford College for the past 13 years.

But she signed up to join the respiratory ward at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton at the start of the pandemic, and has so far completed around half the 300 hours needed to regain her NHS PIN number.

She said: “Is it difficult, and is it challenging? Yes. Every Thursday I clap for everyone involved in my journey and light a candle for those not with me any more.

“To see the patients arrive from critical care, scared, confused and very anxious, then recover before our eyes has truly been something of a miracle.

“I was able to wheel a female patient out of the ward and deliver her to her husband who had not seen her for seven weeks – this was so emotional for all of us who clapped her off the ward as she was welcomed by her very tearful husband.

“But there have also been sad times where relatives have said their goodbyes to their loved ones. Balancing those days with discharges of good outcomes and the sad ones where deaths have occurred, has at times been difficult.”

She added: “On the ward, the one word that always springs to mind is ‘sad’. It has been a very challenging time, but I also feel very privileged to be part of an amazing team.

“Many of the nurses I am working with have been redeployed from the eye infirmary and the health visiting teams.

“I have therefore been able to teach them basic nursing care skills, such as personal hygiene, mouth care, and importance of nutritional intake, and together we have ensured that during the time the patients spend on the ward they are receiving excellent care.”

Elaine, who will be returning to her Telford College post for the next academic year, said she would not have been able to do the NHS job without the excellent support of her family and work colleagues.

“They have been able to wrap me up with love and wipe my tears away, reminding me why I am doing this.

“It’s for my students who need to know the challenges nurses face as well as the job satisfaction of caring for poorly patients who are able to go home well.”

Telford College principal Graham Guest said it was ‘humbling and hugely gratifying’ to see colleagues like Elaine stepping forward to make ‘such brave and selfless contributions’.

During her previous nursing career, Elaine worked at hospitals in Wordsley and Wolverhampton in specialist areas such as renal medicine, and cardiothoracic surgery.

She also volunteers for The Silver Line, helping those suffering with loneliness or isolation.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Telford & Wrekin Council working with schools for phased reopening

Schools in Telford and Wrekin are working with Telford & Wrekin Council to plan for the reopening of schools for specific year groups. The Council is providing schools with...
Read Article
Time to shake on the deal...well, almost! New Post Office tenant Balvir Randhawa socially distances from Madeley mayor Councillor Sarah Chadwick and Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member Councillor Paul Watling

Madeley Post Office and Shop saved by new tenant

Madeley Post Office and Shop has been saved from closure after a new tenant came forward to take on the lease which was due to expire in November.
Read Article
Tutor Elaine Colley, who has returned to nursing to help the NHS

Telford College tutor tells of life on the NHS front line

Telford College health and social care tutor Elaine Colley has spoken of her emotional experiences on the NHS front line after returning to help the fight against Covid-19.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Elwyn Turner – the new director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

New director joins Shropshire accountancy firm

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new director who has over 25 years’ experience in the industry.
Read Article
The team began the challenge on Saturday April 25 and completed the feat by mid-May

Lawyers and planners raise thousands for charity

A group of lawyers and planning experts from Shropshire and North Wales have raised more than £2,000 for charity by completing a ‘Round Wales Walk’ - despite never leaving their own neighbourhoods.
Read Article

Corbetts remains open for business with vital NHS and utility contracts

Maintaining supply to critical utilities customers and helping protect vital IT cabling for the NHS has kept the UK’s oldest hot dip galvanizer open for business during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Hospital Friends hold spring photo competition

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is running a spring photo competition to raise vital funds.
Read Article

Shropshire photographer encourages people to pick up a camera during lockdown

A Shropshire photographer who created a six-week photography challenge to encourage families to learn and create together during lockdown has received entries from all over the world.
Read Article
The SR 34027 Taw Valley is being exclusively used as an ‘Adopt-an Engine’ option on the SVR Shop Photo: Colin Binch

Severn Valley Railway open online shop with ‘Adopt-an-Engine’ packages

Severn Valley Railway has reopened its virtual doors with the launch of its online shop, featuring the perfect gift for train enthusiasts of all ages.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
17.9 ° C
18.3 °
17.2 °
55 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP