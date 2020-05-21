Madeley Post Office and Shop saved by new tenant

Madeley Post Office and Shop has been saved from closure after a new tenant came forward to take on the lease which was due to expire in November.

Time to shake on the deal…well, almost! New Post Office tenant Balvir Randhawa socially distances from Madeley mayor Councillor Sarah Chadwick and Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member Councillor Paul Watling

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Estates and Investments Team negotiated terms with the new tenant Balvir Randhawa who has been through the Post Office application process and has been approved.

He is taking a ten year lease on the Post Office and Shop bringing extensive experience of running both his own and other Post Office premises for a number of years.

Mr Randhawais taking on the staff who already work at the existing Post Office and Shop, which will continue to sell groceries.

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Co-operative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships and Madeley ward member, said: “This is great news and I would like to thank Mr Randhawa for his commitment to Madeley Post Office and Shop.

“Following the re-opening of the Anstice Memorial Hall, this is another massive boost for the community in Madeley and I am sure everyone in Madeley will extend a warm welcome to Mr Randhawa when he opens for business.”

Mr Randhawa said: “I am delighted to be able to save the Post Office in Madeley and this seemed too good an opportunity to miss. I would like to thank Marc Jones in Telford & Wrekin Council’s Estates and Investments Team for his hard work in making this a reality.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...