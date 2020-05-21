Madeley Post Office and Shop saved by new tenant

Madeley Post Office and Shop has been saved from closure after a new tenant came forward to take on the lease which was due to expire in November.
Telford & Wrekin Council’s Estates and Investments Team negotiated terms with the new tenant Balvir Randhawa who has been through the Post Office application process and has been approved.
He is taking a ten year lease on the Post Office and Shop bringing extensive experience of running both his own and other Post Office premises for a number of years.
Mr Randhawais taking on the staff who already work at the existing Post Office and Shop, which will continue to sell groceries.
Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Co-operative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships and Madeley ward member, said: “This is great news and I would like to thank Mr Randhawa for his commitment to Madeley Post Office and Shop.
“Following the re-opening of the Anstice Memorial Hall, this is another massive boost for the community in Madeley and I am sure everyone in Madeley will extend a warm welcome to Mr Randhawa when he opens for business.”
Mr Randhawa said: “I am delighted to be able to save the Post Office in Madeley and this seemed too good an opportunity to miss. I would like to thank Marc Jones in Telford & Wrekin Council’s Estates and Investments Team for his hard work in making this a reality.”