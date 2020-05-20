Man arrested following early morning warrant in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested for a drug offence after police executed a warrant in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury.

Police carried out the warrant at an address on Worcester Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers carried out the warrant at an address in Worcester Road at around 5am this morning.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller said: “Despite the restrictions of the current situation we are continuing to carry out warrants such as this but are taking the necessary precautions.

“It is important that we continue to pursue those concerned in the supply of drugs and work to keep the community safe.”

