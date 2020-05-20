Council welcomes plans for new northbound M54/M6 Link

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed plans for the new northbound M54 – M6 Link as part of its initial representations to the Government planning enquiry.



The council believes the new proposed link is critical to the long term success of Telford and Wrekin as a destination for inward investment, jobs and growth.

The project is seen as critical to the council’s economic recovery plans following the coronavirus pandemic and will allow it to attract investment opportunities boosting the supply chain and local manufacturing.

It is also critical to improving the borough’s connectivity to visitors from other areas particularly in the leisure, tourism and retail sectors of the economy, particularly Telford Shopping Centre, the Ironbridge World Heritage Site and the International Centre.

The council are also calling for further Government infrastructure investment to fund the Queensway Link to provide direct access from the M54 on to the A442. Investment in the rail corridor, including electrification of the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton line, is also needed to help tackle climate change and improve connectivity to the area in the long term.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “I am delighted to welcome the proposals brought forward by Highways England for a northbound connection between the M54 and the M6.

“The works will improve access to the M54 corridor, generating significant economic benefits for Telford and Wrekin.

“Telford is a key destination for inward investment and economic growth in the region and benefits from excellent access to the motorway network south bound.

“Northbound access through Featherstone has never been a feasible or suitable long term solution and we welcome this programme which would see a completed link in place by 2024.

“The need for this infrastructure was formally identified in 2001, there can be no further delay in this process given the need for a robust economic recovery.”

