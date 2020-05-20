Bridgnorth launches ‘get local’ campaign

A Shropshire town has launched a campaign to encourage people to shop locally.

Dawn Jones of Mothers Goodies, Waterloo Terrace, one of the businesses promoting the ‘Let’s Get Local’ campaign

The Love Bridgnorth initiative, a community interest not-for-profit organisation which aims to promote the town, is behind the “Let’s Get Local’ movement, which is encouraging residents to support businesses in the area.

“This is a very important campaign, especially in such difficult times, and posters will be appearing in many shops throughout the town,” stressed Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth.

“People want to help their community and one of the best ways they can do this is by getting behind the local businesses which are still operating, even though they may not be visible.

“We’re all aware that using small, independent shops, as well as chains who employ local people, really helps the community during this crisis, with goods being delivered to customers, safe distances being kept and retailers collaborating to offer a wider range of products.”

However, Sally said that the Let’s Get Local message covered a wider range of professionals.

“It’s all about keeping the local economy going and investing in the community,” she explained.

“Many people will be sitting at home thinking it’s time they got on with outstanding jobs – such as redesigning their garden, decorating, having new curtains made, rewriting their will, renegotiating their mortgage or having a new website built.

“There are so many people who are still able to provide these services at a safe distance or from home and Love Bridgnorth is urging them to network on our Facebook page so everyone can see who’s out there.

“We hope residents will use a local firm and support another resident and member of our community to stay afloat.

“So we want all local business people, such as solicitors, PR consultants, website designers and financial advisors to let us know that they are out there and what service they can provide to their neighbours.

“And we urge the community to support this wealth of local specialists. We will come out of this crisis a better community – more aware of what our friends, neighbours and acquaintances actually do.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...