Shropshire and Mid-Wales Fertility Centre to reopen

The Shropshire & Mid-Wales Fertility Centre, part of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, has reopened its services for local families following a change in national guidance.

The centre reopened today, with the hope of restarting treatments from 15 June 2020. Fertility treatments across the UK had previously been put on hold until the extent of the current Coronavirus pandemic was known.

The announcement, made by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) following the publication of guidance by the Association of Clinical and Reproductive Scientists (ARCS) and the British Fertility Society (BFS), was welcomed by the team at the Shropshire & Mid-Wales Fertility Centre, who are now working to reintroduce services in a staged, safe and sustainable manner.

Jason Kasraie, Head of Fertility and Consultant Embryologist at the centre, said:

“We are delighted we can return to the important work of helping couples to achieve their dreams of parenthood. We are working to ensure that those who need treatment most urgently receive it first and to adapt our processes to allow for social distancing, including a greater use of technology to minimise the need for face to face consultations.

“Our key priority is the ongoing safety of our patients and staff and because of this we will begin in a staged manner, with outpatient appointments and investigations first and the hope of our first treatments being undertaken from 15 June.”

On 1 May 2020 the Association of Clinical and Reproductive Scientists (ARCS) and the British Fertility Society (BFS) published a statement describing the milestones that had been met to allow for a safe reintroduction of Fertility treatments in the UK. On the same day the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) wrote to all licensed clinics advising them that they would be able to apply to reopen for treatment and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the sector would reopen from 11 May 2020.

