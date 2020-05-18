17.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 18, 2020
Home News

Shropshire and Mid-Wales Fertility Centre to reopen

By Shropshire Live

The Shropshire & Mid-Wales Fertility Centre, part of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, has reopened its services for local families following a change in national guidance.

The Shropshire & Mid-Wales Fertility Centre in Shrewsbury
The Shropshire & Mid-Wales Fertility Centre in Shrewsbury

The centre reopened today, with the hope of restarting treatments from 15 June 2020. Fertility treatments across the UK had previously been put on hold until the extent of the current Coronavirus pandemic was known.

The announcement, made by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) following the publication of guidance by the Association of Clinical and Reproductive Scientists (ARCS) and the British Fertility Society (BFS), was welcomed by the team at the Shropshire & Mid-Wales Fertility Centre, who are now working to reintroduce services in a staged, safe and sustainable manner.

Jason Kasraie, Head of Fertility and Consultant Embryologist at the centre, said:

“We are delighted we can return to the important work of helping couples to achieve their dreams of parenthood. We are working to ensure that those who need treatment most urgently receive it first and to adapt our processes to allow for social distancing, including a greater use of technology to minimise the need for face to face consultations.

“Our key priority is the ongoing safety of our patients and staff and because of this we will begin in a staged manner, with outpatient appointments and investigations first and the hope of our first treatments being undertaken from 15 June.”

On 1 May 2020 the Association of Clinical and Reproductive Scientists (ARCS) and the British Fertility Society (BFS) published a statement describing the milestones that had been met to allow for a safe reintroduction of Fertility treatments in the UK. On the same day the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) wrote to all licensed clinics advising them that they would be able to apply to reopen for treatment and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the sector would reopen from 11 May 2020.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Police seek key witness to fatal collision in Telford

Police investigating a fatal collision in Telford earlier this month are appealing for a key witness to come forward.
Read Article
Fae Dromgool, Ethos chief executive

Oswestry charity scoops £40,000 grant

A Shropshire charity team is celebrating after being awarded £40,000 towards the cost of refurbishing its accommodation for people with life-changing physical disabilities.
Read Article

Police warn of speeding risks as motorists return to Shropshire’s roads

With the gradual relaxing of lockdown restrictions, motorists are being reminded of the importance of travelling within the speed limit.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire’s Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, who is the Queen’s Representative in the county, presenting the 2019 winner Protolabs Europe with its award

Businesses urged to fly the flag for enterprise by entering awards

Enterprising and innovative businesses in Shropshire are being urged to apply for one of the country’s most prestigious honours – the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.
Read Article
Paul Madeley, founder and director at Madeleys Chartered Surveyors

Farmers look towards British tourism post-Covid-19

There has been a lift in farmers looking to diversify their land for tourism purposes, the managing director of a leading Shropshire chartered surveyors has said.
Read Article
Karen Whitehead, owner of KEW Accountants

Safety vital in return to work, says Telford accountant

A Telford-based financial expert is welcoming plans to get people back to work but only when it is safe to do so.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Winners at the 2020 calendar exhibition at Telford College

Art competition calls for creative doorstep views

The Wrekin Housing Group is asking Shropshire residents to get creative and help create a 2021 calendar with a difference.
Read Article
Ceri Saunders

Virtual pub quizzes raise money for Ludlow Food Bank

Virtual pub quizzes have soared in popularity during the national lockdown and one Ludlow woman is hosting quizzes with a difference – and they’re all for charity.
Read Article
Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice launches annual summer raffle

Severn Hospice has launched its annual summer raffle which has a top prize of £5,000 pounds.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Read Article

Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17.6 ° C
18.3 °
16 °
67 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Mon
17 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP