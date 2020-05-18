Police seek key witness to fatal collision in Telford

Police investigating a fatal collision in Telford earlier this month are appealing for a key witness to come forward.

The collision happened around 1.40pm on Monday 4 May on the A442 Brockton Way, on the northbound slip road with the A4169.

The rider, Adam Bateman who was 30 and from Wolverhampton, suffered fatal injuries after his motorbike collided with a barrier.

Officers investigating the collision have identified a silver Vauxhall Insignia saloon that was passed by the motorbike shortly before the collision happened and are appealing for the driver to get in contact.

It is not thought the driver was involved in the collision in any way however may be able to help police with enquiries.

Due to the vicinity of a police vehicle at the time of the collision, the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who are carrying out an independent investigation.

The motorist, or anyone with information, can contact Sgt Steve Hastie on 01527 583763 or email stephen.hastie@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Supporting Shropshire Live...