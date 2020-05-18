Oswestry charity scoops £40,000 grant

A Shropshire charity team is celebrating after being awarded £40,000 towards the cost of refurbishing its accommodation for people with life-changing physical disabilities.

Fae Dromgool, Ethos chief executive

The Ethos Group runs three adapted bungalows in Oswestry where people are supported to live independently again after suffering an injury or illness which has resulted in them needing a wheelchair.

The £40,000 grant from the Wolfson Foundation was applied for in order for the charity to refurbish three bedrooms and communal areas in one of the properties, as part of an extensive ongoing programme of improvements to ensure all the accommodation is of the highest standard, for the benefit of its clients.

However due to the current pandemic the charity has eased the restrictions on the grant and bosses now say the funds will mean they will be able to buy two new turning beds – one for each bungalow.

The Wolfson Foundation is an independent grant-making charity based in London. It was founded in 1955 and has awarded more than £900m to over 11,000 projects across the UK.

Ethos was informed of its grant by Chief Executive of the Foundation, Paul Ramsbottom, who said: “This grant recognises the quality of the project and we hope that it not only acts as an endorsement of your activities but may also help secure additional funds from other sources.”

Fae Dromgool, Chief Executive of Ethos Group, said: “We cannot begin to tell you how ecstatic we all are to receive these funds – especially at this time when each day is so hard for small charities like ours.

“The funds will make such a huge difference to our provision and will hopefully keep care costs down and independence at the maximum.

“Lockdown has been very difficult for our clients as the freedom they usually enjoy makes such a difference to their mental health and wellbeing as they continue their journey with us.

“We are extremely grateful to the Wolfson Foundation for the grant – it will go a long way to achieving the goals we’ve set for our refurbishment.

“The work this money will enable us to do is all part of the wider project to refurbish areas in two properties costing more than £100,000 in total.

“We have already received a number of donations towards the project and we are humbled by everyone’s generosity – it really is very much appreciated. We are committed to providing the best environment for our clients who are facing up to some of the most difficult challenges of their life so it’s important they feel comfortable in their living surroundings with ease of movement and access being a major priority.”

The charity is looking for businesses to support them and nominate them as their charity of the year.

Each client at the Ethos bungalows has their own bedroom, private access and shared communal facilities. The charity is also committed to helping clients find a permanent future home to suit their needs.

The Ethos team is now looking to raise money to install new smart kitchens in two of the three properties, as part of its overall 12-month £250,000 fundraising target.

Supporting Shropshire Live...