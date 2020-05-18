17.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 18, 2020
Home News

Oswestry charity scoops £40,000 grant

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire charity team is celebrating after being awarded £40,000 towards the cost of refurbishing its accommodation for people with life-changing physical disabilities.

Fae Dromgool, Ethos chief executive
Fae Dromgool, Ethos chief executive

The Ethos Group runs three adapted bungalows in Oswestry where people are supported to live independently again after suffering an injury or illness which has resulted in them needing a wheelchair.

The £40,000 grant from the Wolfson Foundation was applied for in order for the charity to refurbish three bedrooms and communal areas in one of the properties, as part of an extensive ongoing programme of improvements to ensure all the accommodation is of the highest standard, for the benefit of its clients.

However due to the current pandemic the charity has eased the restrictions on the grant and bosses now say the funds will mean they will be able to buy two new turning beds – one for each bungalow.

The Wolfson Foundation is an independent grant-making charity based in London. It was founded in 1955 and has awarded more than £900m to over 11,000 projects across the UK.

Ethos was informed of its grant by Chief Executive of the Foundation, Paul Ramsbottom, who said: “This grant recognises the quality of the project and we hope that it not only acts as an endorsement of your activities but may also help secure additional funds from other sources.”

Fae Dromgool, Chief Executive of Ethos Group, said: “We cannot begin to tell you how ecstatic we all are to receive these funds – especially at this time when each day is so hard for small charities like ours.

“The funds will make such a huge difference to our provision and will hopefully keep care costs down and independence at the maximum.

“Lockdown has been very difficult for our clients as the freedom they usually enjoy makes such a difference to their mental health and wellbeing as they continue their journey with us.

“We are extremely grateful to the Wolfson Foundation for the grant – it will go a long way to achieving the goals we’ve set for our refurbishment.

“The work this money will enable us to do is all part of the wider project to refurbish areas in two properties costing more than £100,000 in total.

“We have already received a number of donations towards the project and we are humbled by everyone’s generosity – it really is very much appreciated. We are committed to providing the best environment for our clients who are facing up to some of the most difficult challenges of their life so it’s important they feel comfortable in their living surroundings with ease of movement and access being a major priority.”

The charity is looking for businesses to support them and nominate them as their charity of the year.

Each client at the Ethos bungalows has their own bedroom, private access and shared communal facilities. The charity is also committed to helping clients find a permanent future home to suit their needs.

The Ethos team is now looking to raise money to install new smart kitchens in two of the three properties, as part of its overall 12-month £250,000 fundraising target.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Police seek key witness to fatal collision in Telford

Police investigating a fatal collision in Telford earlier this month are appealing for a key witness to come forward.
Read Article
Fae Dromgool, Ethos chief executive

Oswestry charity scoops £40,000 grant

A Shropshire charity team is celebrating after being awarded £40,000 towards the cost of refurbishing its accommodation for people with life-changing physical disabilities.
Read Article

Police warn of speeding risks as motorists return to Shropshire’s roads

With the gradual relaxing of lockdown restrictions, motorists are being reminded of the importance of travelling within the speed limit.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire’s Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, who is the Queen’s Representative in the county, presenting the 2019 winner Protolabs Europe with its award

Businesses urged to fly the flag for enterprise by entering awards

Enterprising and innovative businesses in Shropshire are being urged to apply for one of the country’s most prestigious honours – the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.
Read Article
Paul Madeley, founder and director at Madeleys Chartered Surveyors

Farmers look towards British tourism post-Covid-19

There has been a lift in farmers looking to diversify their land for tourism purposes, the managing director of a leading Shropshire chartered surveyors has said.
Read Article
Karen Whitehead, owner of KEW Accountants

Safety vital in return to work, says Telford accountant

A Telford-based financial expert is welcoming plans to get people back to work but only when it is safe to do so.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Winners at the 2020 calendar exhibition at Telford College

Art competition calls for creative doorstep views

The Wrekin Housing Group is asking Shropshire residents to get creative and help create a 2021 calendar with a difference.
Read Article
Ceri Saunders

Virtual pub quizzes raise money for Ludlow Food Bank

Virtual pub quizzes have soared in popularity during the national lockdown and one Ludlow woman is hosting quizzes with a difference – and they’re all for charity.
Read Article
Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice launches annual summer raffle

Severn Hospice has launched its annual summer raffle which has a top prize of £5,000 pounds.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Read Article

Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17.6 ° C
18.3 °
16 °
67 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Mon
17 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP