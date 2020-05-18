Firefighters release three casualties following collision on B5063 at Longdon Upon Tern

Three people became trapped following a two vehicle collision on the B5063 at Longdon Upon Tern this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision near Longdon Hall Farm at around 2.48pm.

The three casualties were released from the vehicles by firefighters using holmatro cutting equipment.

One of the casualties, a woman, was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital with potentially serious injuries. A man was treated at the scene for minor injures before being discharged.

Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington with an operations officer. Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

