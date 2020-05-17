12.1 C
Police disperse gathering of around 70 people in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

Police dispersed a gathering of around 70 people at a country park in Telford yesterday evening.

Officers attended Granville Country Park to discover a group had gathered with a DJ set up.

Tweeting on the @TelfordCops twitter account an officer who attended said they had asked one of the attendees why they were at the gathering, the reply was “I’m sick of self-isolation”.

It is currently against the law to be outside the place where you live “without reasonable excuse”, or to be part of a public gathering.

Police are permitted to give an on-the-spot fine of £100 for anyone caught breaching lockdown rules and have the powers to disperse gatherings, and arrest those not complying.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We don’t fine unless there is no other action open. We engage and explain. We asked the group to disperse and they did. We would ask anyone who is thinking of organizing one of these events to think of the bigger picture. Please refer to the government guidelines.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
The assessment centre at Shrewsbury Town Football Club. Photo: Shropshire CCG

New home-visiting Service announced for patients across Shropshire

A new home-visiting service in response to the coronavirus pandemic is being launched by health bosses at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups.
Extinction Rebellion said each pair of shoes represented a Shropshire resident who wanted to protest but couldn’t because of the lockdown

Protesters place shoes outside Shirehall to mark anniversary of Shropshire Council’s climate emergency declaration

Over one hundred pairs of shoes were placed outside Shirehall by Extinction Rebellion protesters this morning, to mark the one year anniversary of Shropshire Council declaring a climate emergency.
The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Anton Gunter, Managing Director of Telford-based Global Freight Services

Businesses new to importing warned of costly risks

Businesses turning to importing as a way of diversifying income streams during the coronavirus pandemic must not turn a blind eye to product certification, a Shropshire company has warned.
Marie Bramwell, Managing Director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Shropshire businesses urged to prepare for transition out of lockdown

Shropshire businesses are being urged to make sure their finances are in the best possible shape in order to ease the transition out of the Coronavirus lockdown.
Helen Gough, a partner at Shropshire firm mfg Solicitors

Farm lawyer issues alert as extra time given for rural grant claims

A Shropshire agricultural lawyer has alerted farmers to a key deadline change which will help their financial planning during the Covid-19 crisis.
Winners at the 2020 calendar exhibition at Telford College

Art competition calls for creative doorstep views

The Wrekin Housing Group is asking Shropshire residents to get creative and help create a 2021 calendar with a difference.
Ceri Saunders

Virtual pub quizzes raise money for Ludlow Food Bank

Virtual pub quizzes have soared in popularity during the national lockdown and one Ludlow woman is hosting quizzes with a difference – and they’re all for charity.
Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice launches annual summer raffle

Severn Hospice has launched its annual summer raffle which has a top prize of £5,000 pounds.
Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
