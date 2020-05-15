4.6 C
Protesters place shoes outside Shirehall to mark anniversary of Shropshire Council’s climate emergency declaration

By Shropshire Live

Over one hundred pairs of shoes were placed outside Shirehall by Extinction Rebellion protesters this morning, to mark the one year anniversary of Shropshire Council declaring a climate emergency.

Extinction Rebellion said each pair of shoes represented a Shropshire resident who wanted to protest but couldn’t because of the lockdown

The protesters – who wore face masks and gloves and followed social distancing guidelines – say they used the shoes to draw attention to how little Shropshire Council has achieved since the emergency was declared.

“Each pair of shoes represents a Shropshire resident who wanted to be here to protest today but couldn’t because of the lockdown,” said Jamie Russell, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury.

“We may not be able to gather as we did a year ago, but we can still hold Shropshire Council to account. Their lack of urgent response to the climate emergency that they themselves voted to declare a year ago is shameful. We need actions not empty words.”

To mark the one year anniversary, Extinction Rebellion groups from across Shropshire – including Bishop’s Castle & Clun, Ludlow, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wenlock Edge – issued a statement claiming that Shropshire Council had failed the county. 

“One year ago, on 16 May 2019, members of Extinction Rebellion from across Shropshire demonstrated outside Shirehall as the climate emergency motion was debated by the council.

“We were there because the world’s scientists had warned that humanity is hurtling towards an unprecedented catastrophe. We hoped that Shropshire Council would show leadership and declare an emergency for our county. But, declaring a climate emergency is easy. The essential hard work comes afterwards.

“Over the last year, Shropshire’s elected council has failed us. It has wasted twelve months on dither and delay. It continues to promote climate-wrecking infrastructure like the North West Relief Road, instead of investing in sustainable public transport. The county’s pension fund remains invested in fossil fuel companies like BP and Shell.”

Despite the hard work of the council officers on the Climate Change Task Force,
Extinction Rebellion says there has been no true emergency response from the elected politicians. The council has decided to focus on reducing its own corporate emissions instead of emissions across the county – a tiny fraction of what is needed.

Shropshire Council says its Climate Change Strategy brings together council policies and specific actions to help mitigate and adapt to climate change, and to ensure a sustainable future for the county.

Shropshire’s Extinction Rebellion groups say they will continue to protest using non-violent direct action until they see the required change.

Extinction Rebellion said each pair of shoes represented a Shropshire resident who wanted to protest but couldn’t because of the lockdown

