Shropshire
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Telford key worker wins Shropshire farmhouse

By Martin Childs

A key worker has won a Shropshire farmhouse, valued at over half a million pounds after her prize draw ticket number was drawn live on Facebook today.

Grafton Farmhouse

Alison Bellamy, from Telford, who works for West Mercia Police, has this afternoon won a mortgage-free Shropshire Farmhouse, valued at around £650,000, which was drawn via a live link from the garden of the property.

Alison was told the good news on a phone call from the homeowner Jane Chaloner, “I am shaking and in shock,” she said, “I can’t take this in at the moment, I forgot I had even entered the draw!”

The prize draw saw 550,000 tickets sold and raised £120,000 for Severn Hospice. It quickly caught the attention of the public as news of the draw spread and people dreamed of owning the stunning six-bedroom farmhouse, which comes fully furnished including an outdoor hot tub, gym equipment and four-poster bed.

Grafton Farmhouse is situated in the village of Loppington, about a 20-minute drive from Shrewsbury town centre.

The farmhouse belongs to Shropshire couple Nigel and Jane Chaloner. The couple who are set to retire decided that they would sell their house, not in the traditional way of using an estate agent, but in a prize draw, selling each ticket for £2 and at the same time offering to donate part of the ticket sales to the hospice.

Donation to Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice has now received the money from the organisers and thanked the family and public.

Norma Ross, director of Income Generation at Severn Hospice, said: “Nigel and Jane and the rest of their family have been incredibly generous to us. Their donation of £120,000 will make such a difference. They really have supported us from their sofa and I would like to publicly thank them for all they have done.

“Their competition was a great success and reflects the hard work they put into everything, we are incredibly grateful to them and to those who bought tickets – their contributions will allow us to continue to support thousands of people who need our care in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Cash prizes were also given to three people who topped their referral leaderboard, those that had referred other people to enter the draw, they were 1st. Ceres Brunning, 2nd. Matthew Pearce and 3rd. Leah Mussell.

