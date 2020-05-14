Telford day nursery group secure fourth “Outstanding” rating from Ofsted

Staff at an independently owned Telford day nursery group have reason to celebrate as they reveal they have scooped their fourth “Outstanding” rating by Ofsted chiefs in just nine months.

Staff member Vicki Booker with three years olds Avisa Raina and Adam Mitchell at ABC Hollinswood

ABC Hollinswood is the latest setting to welcome Ofsted inspectors where they praised “inspirational leadership” with “all children making outstanding progress”.

It comes just a few months after education inspectors arrived at ABC Hadley and also gave the setting the highest accolade. The two visits came after ABC Hoo at Preston upon the Weald Moors and ABC Lightmoor both secured Outstanding Ofsted ratings in August last year.

The inspection took place in March and the report, which can be read in full here was published on May 12th.

Proud owner Penny Hustwick, who set up her business with one small rural nursery in Wrockwardine 27 years ago, said it was welcome news considering the current climate.

ABC Day Nursery is one of a few nursery settings across Telford which has remained open for keyworker children and vulnerable children throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The latest inspection has once again shown that ABC is setting the standards in nursery care.

“Our record speaks for itself and emphasises our commitment to providing the best and safest surroundings for our children.

“The visit to Hollinswood was the latest of four by inspectors across our sites in the space of just nine months and we are delighted with the results and comments in each case.

“We never get complacent about our record and continually strive to maintain the very high standards we set ourselves. Our staff, parents and children play a vital role in our success and I would like to place on record my thanks to them in helping us achieve our goals.”

Ofsted Inspector Anne Dyoss said: “The inspirational leadership team meticulously reflect on the quality of the provision. They rigorously review teaching and learning to identify how they can further extend the outstanding practice and continue to provide the highest quality of play experiences for children.

“All children make outstanding progress from their individual starting points. They gain a wealth of excellent skills that prepare them exceptionally well for the next stage of their learning and school.

“Staff receive excellent support and coaching to help them to continuously build on their excellent teaching skills. Recent training has helped them to identify how they can use children’s spontaneous play ideas and interests to maximise the learning potential and offer the highest level of challenge.

“Leaders understand the varying needs of the children and their families, and identify how they can best support them. Parents speak very highly about the nursery and the care their children receive. They particularly appreciate how staff tailor their support to meet each child’s specific needs.

“Children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities receive high quality learning experiences from staff who are extremely intuitive and sensitive to their individual requirements. Staff intuitively respond to children’s emerging interests and adapt their teaching offering highly challenging enhancements to children’s play ideas.”

ABC Hollinswood is based in the grounds of Hollinswood Primary School providing full and part-time care for children aged three months to five years. It also runs an after-school club for youngsters aged five to 11.

