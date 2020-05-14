14 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home News

Telford day nursery group secure fourth “Outstanding” rating from Ofsted

By Shropshire Live

Staff at an independently owned Telford day nursery group have reason to celebrate as they reveal they have scooped their fourth “Outstanding” rating by Ofsted chiefs in just nine months.

Staff member Vicki Booker with three years olds Avisa Raina and Adam Mitchell at ABC Hollinswood
Staff member Vicki Booker with three years olds Avisa Raina and Adam Mitchell at ABC Hollinswood

ABC Hollinswood is the latest setting to welcome Ofsted inspectors where they praised “inspirational leadership” with “all children making outstanding progress”.

It comes just a few months after education inspectors arrived at ABC Hadley and also gave the setting the highest accolade. The two visits came after ABC Hoo at Preston upon the Weald Moors and ABC Lightmoor both secured Outstanding Ofsted ratings in August last year.

The inspection took place in March and the report, which can be read in full here was published on May 12th.

Proud owner Penny Hustwick, who set up her business with one small rural nursery in Wrockwardine 27 years ago, said it was welcome news considering the current climate.

ABC Day Nursery is one of a few nursery settings across Telford which has remained open for keyworker children and vulnerable children throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The latest inspection has once again shown that ABC is setting the standards in nursery care.

“Our record speaks for itself and emphasises our commitment to providing the best and safest surroundings for our children.

“The visit to Hollinswood was the latest of four by inspectors across our sites in the space of just nine months and we are delighted with the results and comments in each case.

“We never get complacent about our record and continually strive to maintain the very high standards we set ourselves. Our staff, parents and children play a vital role in our success and I would like to place on record my thanks to them in helping us achieve our goals.”

Ofsted Inspector Anne Dyoss said: “The inspirational leadership team meticulously reflect on the quality of the provision. They rigorously review teaching and learning to identify how they can further extend the outstanding practice and continue to provide the highest quality of play experiences for children.

“All children make outstanding progress from their individual starting points. They gain a wealth of excellent skills that prepare them exceptionally well for the next stage of their learning and school.

“Staff receive excellent support and coaching to help them to continuously build on their excellent teaching skills. Recent training has helped them to identify how they can use children’s spontaneous play ideas and interests to maximise the learning potential and offer the highest level of challenge.

“Leaders understand the varying needs of the children and their families, and identify how they can best support them. Parents speak very highly about the nursery and the care their children receive. They particularly appreciate how staff tailor their support to meet each child’s specific needs.

“Children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities receive high quality learning experiences from staff who are extremely intuitive and sensitive to their individual requirements. Staff intuitively respond to children’s emerging interests and adapt their teaching offering highly challenging enhancements to children’s play ideas.”

ABC Hollinswood is based in the grounds of Hollinswood Primary School providing full and part-time care for children aged three months to five years. It also runs an after-school club for youngsters aged five to 11.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google Street View

Plans drawn up to enable social distancing in Shropshire’s market towns

Plans are being drawn up to ensure that Shropshire’s market towns are ready and able to welcome shoppers and visitors as businesses start to re-open.
Read Article
Grafton Farmhouse

Telford key worker wins Shropshire farmhouse

A key worker has won a Shropshire farmhouse, valued at over half a million pounds after her prize draw ticket number was drawn live on Facebook today.
Read Article

Motorcyclist injured in Shrewsbury collision

A motorcyclist was injured following a collision on York Road in Shrewsbury this afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire’s Besblock sees orders double in a matter of days

As the UK construction industry gears up for a return to work, Shropshire-based concrete manufacturers Besblock has seen orders almost double this week.
Read Article
Russell Griffin, co-Director of Shropshire sales and lettings firm Samuel Wood is the Midlands Regional Executive on the Propertymark NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Advisory board

Lifting of restrictions on residential sales and lettings welcomed

Shropshire sales and lettings agents Samuel Wood has welcomed the lifting of restrictions on residential sales and lettings.
Read Article
Bob Jenkins with some of the marker pens which have been given to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

College is named a ‘Chamber Champion’ for its Covid-19 support

Telford College has been named as a ‘Chamber Champion’ in recognition of its work supporting the community through the Covid-19 crisis.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Winners at the 2020 calendar exhibition at Telford College

Art competition calls for creative doorstep views

The Wrekin Housing Group is asking Shropshire residents to get creative and help create a 2021 calendar with a difference.
Read Article
Ceri Saunders

Virtual pub quizzes raise money for Ludlow Food Bank

Virtual pub quizzes have soared in popularity during the national lockdown and one Ludlow woman is hosting quizzes with a difference – and they’re all for charity.
Read Article
Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice launches annual summer raffle

Severn Hospice has launched its annual summer raffle which has a top prize of £5,000 pounds.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Read Article

Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
14 ° C
14.4 °
13.3 °
44 %
5.1kmh
4 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP