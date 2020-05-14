Motorcyclist injured in Shrewsbury collision

A motorcyclist was injured following a collision in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a motorcycle and car on York Road at around 2.15pm.

The male motorcyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man had suffered potentially serious injuries.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire appliance to the scene with the crew using cutters and spreaders to deal with the incident and make the scene safe.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

