Claverley Postmaster reaches Diamond anniversary in charge

Claverley Postmaster, Kay White, who is the UK’s oldest Postmaster has just notched up 60 years in charge of her Shropshire Post Office.

At 92-years-old Kay White is still a regular face at Claverley Post Office serving customers alongside her niece, Ann Madeley, who is in her 70s.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the branch is currently temporarily closed because of their age. However, Kay and Ann are very keen to be back serving villagers when Government medical advice changes. They are hoping to re-open the branch in June.

Kay’s diamond anniversary was last month during lockdown and customers were unaware/could not celebrate this major milestone. However, now that news is out villagers have been sending congratulatory notes.

The Post Office area team was, however, aware of the special anniversary and sent Kay a bouquet of flowers to mark the occasion and phoned her on the actual day to thank her for her loyal and dedicated service.

Nick Read, Post Office Chief Executive, said: “I want to congratulate 92-year-old Kay White, our oldest Postmaster for achieving 60 years as Postmaster for Claverley. What a remarkable achievement. Kay and her niece, Ann, who run the Post Office are much loved and appreciated by the village and by myself and colleagues in our area team, who are amazed and impressed by Kay who is still enjoying serving customers.”

If 60 years’ service as Postmaster is not amazing enough, Kay has actually worked at Claverley Post Office since she was 14, when she left Claverley Church of England School – a total of 78 years.

Kay pictured working at the Post Office in the 1940s

In 2010 Kay was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours for her services to the community. As well as being busy as the village Postmaster, Kay spent 38 years spent on the Parish Council, ran the Sunday school at All Saints Church for more than 20 years and founded the local Women’s Institute.

“Claverley is a beautiful village. I have loved my life here and have never wanted to move anywhere else. It is such a shame that the coronavirus pandemic stopped me from working on my 60th anniversary and doing what I thoroughly enjoy doing – serving the community and keeping in touch with the villagers.”

