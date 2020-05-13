10.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Home News

Wellington boosts Kindle kindness campaign

By Shropshire Live

A campaign to fund 200 Kindles to tackle isolation and loneliness has been boosted by Wellington Town Council.

Councillor Lee Carter of Wellington Town Council
Councillor Lee Carter of Wellington Town Council

The council has agreed to provide funding of £2,500 towards an appeal to raise enough money to buy 200 e-book readers for residents in need.

Telford and Wrekin Council launched the £25,000 appeal recently to help people in care homes and women and children who are in hospital by providing the devices, which allow people to read books, access news and play games. The Kindles will also be provided with free library access.

Councillor Lee Carter of Wellington Town Council, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support this campaign.

“It’s a great initiative by Telford & Wrekin, supported by individuals and organisations across the borough, but which more importantly is helping many of those distanced from their families and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Residents at The Priory in Wellington and patients at the Princess Royal Hospital have been delighted to receive these devices. 

“Wellington Town Council is determined to do its upmost during the pandemic to support our community and to play it’s full role in the recovery when the better days arrive.”

People can donate by visiting www.gofundme.com/kindlekindness

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

The discovery was made during a house clearance in Fairness Close, Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Bomb disposal experts called following discovery of hand grenade in Shrewsbury

Army bomb disposal experts attended an address in Shrewsbury today after a hand grenade was found during a house clearance.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council to reopen outdoor sport and leisure facilities

Telford & Wrekin Council will begin to reopen some outdoor sport and leisure facilities as part of a phased approach in easing of lockdown restrictions.
Read Article
Councillor Lee Carter of Wellington Town Council

Wellington boosts Kindle kindness campaign

A campaign to fund 200 Kindles to tackle isolation and loneliness has been boosted by Wellington Town Council.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The opening ceremony of a previous Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival

School Games to go ahead as ‘virtual’ competition

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, which involves hundreds of young people from the county’s primary schools, is to go ahead as a ‘virtual’ event this summer.
Read Article
Bob Higgins - delighted to be recognised with the LTA Meritorious Service Award

Prestigious tennis award from the LTA for Shropshire’s Bob Higgins

Shropshire’s Bob Higgins has been recognised for his long service to tennis with a prestigious award from the LTA.
Read Article
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

DM Recruitment ready to support local food and agricultural businesses

Local recruitment firm, DM Recruitment, have recognised the issue local food businesses are facing and are offering support by placing seasonal workers in vacant positions at cost price.
Read Article
Janna Vigar of mfg Solicitors in Ludlow

mfg Solicitors announce further partner and associate promotions

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has announced eleven promotions including two new Partners, seven Senior Associates and two Associates.
Read Article
Richard Sheehan, Chief Executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Chamber Forum launched to support frontline businesses

With many businesses across the region facing uncertainty, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has launched a dedicated online network of support.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Winners at the 2020 calendar exhibition at Telford College

Art competition calls for creative doorstep views

The Wrekin Housing Group is asking Shropshire residents to get creative and help create a 2021 calendar with a difference.
Read Article
Ceri Saunders

Virtual pub quizzes raise money for Ludlow Food Bank

Virtual pub quizzes have soared in popularity during the national lockdown and one Ludlow woman is hosting quizzes with a difference – and they’re all for charity.
Read Article
Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice launches annual summer raffle

Severn Hospice has launched its annual summer raffle which has a top prize of £5,000 pounds.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Read Article

Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
10.7 ° C
11.1 °
10 °
40 %
4.1kmh
89 %
Wed
10 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP