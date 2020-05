A hand grenade was found during a house clearance in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The discovery was made during a house clearance in Fairness Close, Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Army bomb disposal experts attended an address in Fairness Close following the discovery at around 12.15pm.

It was found that the grenade was a training device and no explosives were present.

The device was disposed of by the army.

West Mercia Police along with a fire appliance and an operations officer from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

