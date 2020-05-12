Severn Hospice staff celebrated on International Nurses’ Day

COVID-19 has placed stresses on the health service never seen before but for one Shropshire hospice it is very much a case of caring as they always have.

From the left, Becky Farmer, team leader day service, Lynn Davies, Hospice Outreach practitioner, Freya Sollner, nursing assistant and Mary Farmer, staff nurse.

To mark International Nurses’ Day, staff at Severn Hospice have spoken of their appreciation and thanks for its nursing staff.

This year’s theme for International Nurses’ Day is compassion and the hospice’s director of care feels it fits her nurses down to the ground.

Since it was formed 30 years ago, the hospice has cared for thousands of people living with incurable illness.

Becky Richardson, director of care said: “We have always been compassionate – that is part and parcel of being a nurse and the nurses here at Severn Hospice are excellent.

“You only have to listen to the families that we care for to learn that we really do excel. Despite COVID-19 we have been able to look after the people that come to us for end-of-life care in the way we have always done. We have not had to adapt to any new model, we have carried on doing what we love and that is to care for people in the way they deserve.

“The theme of International Nurses’ Day this year could not be more apt. Nurses are compassionate and I am so proud of the nursing staff that we have here at Severn Hospice. They really are wonderful, and we so appreciate all they do.

“We have had to close some of our services, such as our coffee mornings and some of our therapy groups, but those staff have been redeployed elsewhere and we greatly appreciate that. We don’t need to have one day of the year to recognise how special our nurses are – we recognise it every day, as do our patients and their families.”

During the current COVID-19 pandemic the charity’s Hospice@Home service and outreach team – both of which allow those with incurable illness to remain in their own homes, have increased in use and staff have been able to maintain their visits to those who need it.

The complementary therapists have been redeployed to man the reception and have been making hand creams for the clinical staff while the social workers and bereavement counsellors have been able to carry on their work over the telephone.

Becky added: “Life really hasn’t changed for us. Yes, we have to wear PPE and we have to adhere to social distancing around the hospice, but we haven’t changed in our approach to the patients. We have always said we can’t stop caring – and we will make sure that that carries on through this pandemic.”

Severn Hospice offers support and care to thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

International Nurses’ Day is celebrated worldwide and this year marks the bicentenary of the birth of Florence Nightingale.

Supporting Shropshire Live...