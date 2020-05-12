RSPCA receives reports of 20 abandoned animals in Shropshire during coronavirus lockdown

The RSPCA has received 20 reports of abandoned animals in Shropshire to the charity’s cruelty hotline since lockdown started on 23 March.

The number of animals being cared for by the RSPCA at centres, hospitals and vet surgeries has also grown by hundreds

Across England and Wales the figure since lockdown began totals more than1,600 – that’s 40 a day.

The charity has released the figures as part of its emergency appeal, launched to keep its rescue teams out on the road during the Coronavirus crisis and continuing to rescue animals most in need.

Animal rescuers at the charity have been designated key workers by the Government but vital funding is needed to help the RSPCA’s frontline staff continue this crucial work across England and Wales.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA rescue teams, said: “Although much of the country is on lockdown, sadly there are still thousands of animals who need our help, including abandoned pets.

“Many people are finding their pets are a real source of comfort in these anxious times and thankfully cases of abandonment are slightly lower than usual but it’s heartbreaking that some animals are being dumped during this crisis.

“In most cases we don’t know why pets are abandoned but it’s really important to remind people that there is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 can be passed from pets to people.

“There is lots of help and support out there for anyone else struggling to get animal food, with health or behavioural issues, exercising their pets or managing to keep children safe around pets. Please don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

