Council to submit plans for demolition of modern buildings at former New College site

Telford & Wrekin Council is to submit a planning application for the demolition of the modern college buildings at the former New College site in Wellington.



The Edwardian school building is not part of the demolition plans

The demolition will leave the Edwardian school building – which has recently been granted Grade ll Listed status – in place.

The application will seek permission to remove the main school buildings and the bridge link to the original school building whilst respecting its listed status and setting within the site.

The demolition of the buildings will take place in phases, the first phase being the demolition of the buildings immediately behind the original school building.

The demolition work is due to start later in 2020 and a mixed use development of the site is being considered.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Economy, Housing, Transport & Infrastructure said: “The redevelopment of the former New College site will provide a great opportunity to bring new investment into Wellington.

“We are talking to a range of partners about the future of the site and we are fully committed to protecting the listed building on the frontage.”

The former New College site is seen as strategically important for the future social and economic prosperity of the centre of Wellington.

