Fly-tippers leave telltale address amongst waste dumped at Shropshire beauty spot

Fly-tippers who deliberately dumped building waste at a Shropshire beauty spot are due to be caught after leaving a telltale address among the debris.

The dumped waste was discovered in Dog in the Lane, Little Wenlock

The Wellington address should lead environmental health staff from Telford and Wrekin Council direct to the perpetrators of the anti-social crime.

The dump includes empty bags of tile cement, boxes of new bathroom equipment, a child’s garden see saw and a bath.

“It was deliberately tipped on the grass verge and is in the hedgerow and blowing down the country lane. How can people do this? Why do people do this?” asked cyclist Elaine Adams who discovered it in Dog in the Lane, Little Wenlock, earlier today.

Fly-tipping is a blight across the Shropshire countryside and costs local taxpapers hundreds of thousands of pounds each year to clean up.

“You can hardly call it an essential journey to dump a load of rubbish in a beauty spot during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Elaine, a retired businesswoman from New Works.

She appealed to walkers, cyclists and joggers who regularly use the country lanes around New Works overlooking The Wrekin to take their litter home.

“We have always had rubbish dumped here and litter deliberately dropped along the country lanes but with Covoid 19 the numbers of people enjoying the area has increased and sadly the litter has too.

“I would like to appeal to the council to install more rubbish bins as they reduced the number of bins recently and we now see a lot more sweet wrappers, crisp packets and pop bottles dumped in this beautiful part of the Shropshire countryside.”

