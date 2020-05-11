Firefighters and police attend early morning vehicle fires in Telford

An investigation is underway following two vehicle fires in Telford during the early hours of today.

At 1.54am firefighters from Telford Central attended a van on fire in Mosclay Road, St Georges.

Just minutes later at 2am, one fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington to a car fire in Summer House Drive, Hadley.

A fire investigation officer and police attended both incidents which are of doubtful origin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting Ref 26-s-110520 for the incident in St Georges or Ref 32-s-110520 for the incident in Hadley.

