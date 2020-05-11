9.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 11, 2020
Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council to bolster mental health and bereavement support

By Shropshire Live

Seven local organisations are set to receive a share of £25,000 from Telford & Wrekin Council to bolster mental health and bereavement support in the borough during the pandemic.

Changes in our lives that we all have to make in response to the virus and the loss of loved ones is putting the strain on the mental health of us all.

The new funding comes at a time when over 4 in 5 adults are worried about the effect that coronavirus is having on their life right now, with more than half saying it affected their wellbeing and nearly half reporting high levels of anxiety, according to Public Health England.

The local agencies set to benefit from the funding are Telford Mind, Branches, CRUSE, Severn Interventions Services, Challenging Perceptions, IMPACT, and Merulae.

With these funds the organisations will be able to deliver:

– Listening and one to one support for mental health and bereavement support delivered over the phone and video chat.

– Online support groups focusing on a range of subjects from bereavement and loss, to anxiety and coping strategies.

– Support for parents to help their children cope with loss as a result of coronavirus.

– A dedicated support offer to staff working in care homes in Telford.

Andy Burford, cabinet member for Health and social care, said: “The coronavirus crisis is a huge time of change and uncertainty for everyone, and sadly more of us are going to have to deal with feelings of loss.

“It’s important to provide extra support to local organisations at this time, to help us look after our mental health.

“If you are experiencing stress, anxiety or concerns about your mental health during this time, there is help out there – don’t be afraid to ask for it.

“It’s important to take care of yourself and do what you can to manage your wellbeing.

“The council will continue to work hard with local organisations to secure more funding from national pots to further improve local mental health support.”

A comprehensive list of mental health support available locally and nationally can be found at: http://www.telford.gov.uk/mentalhealth

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
