People urged to stay at home to celebrate VE Day bank holiday

People are urged to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives this VE Day May bank holiday say health bosses at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

With another long weekend ahead and the weather improving, people are urged to stay at home to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day and to only go out if essential or to travel to work.

GP practices will be open across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin during normal opening times on Friday, 8 May, although people may be asked to attend a different practice if a face-to-face appointment is needed.

Pharmacies will also be open between 2pm and 5pm with some pharmacies planning to open for longer.

Also open are Urgent Treatment Centres at the Whitchurch and Bridgnorth Minor Injury Units, which have been temporarily relocated from the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of NHS Shropshire CCG and local GP, said: “The 75th Anniversary of VE Day is incredibly important and we should never forget the sacrifices made during conflicts, but today preventing the spread of coronavirus is a significant priority and it’s important not to undermine the effort individuals and communities have made over the last seven weeks.

“I urge people to only go out if they need to shop for necessities such as food and medicine or for one form of exercise per day, either by themselves or with members of their household. People should continue to maintain two metres social distancing from anyone who is not in their household to help prevent the spread of the virus.”



Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of NHS Telford and Wrekin CCG and local GP, said: “If medical help is needed during the bank holiday weekend contact NHS 111 either online or by phone. If you need to see a GP, practices will be open on the bank holiday Friday.”

If you need urgent medical help, use the NHS 111 online service, or if you cannot get help online, call 111. If it’s a serious life-threatening emergency, call 999.

