Cashier threatened during armed robbery at Shrewsbury service station

A cashier at a service station in Shrewsbury was threatened with a screwdriver during an armed robbery on Saturday.

The man is described as white, believed to be in his late twenties or early thirties and approximately 5ft 9ins with short blonde hair

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on 2 May when a man entered the Esso Garage on Harlescott Lane.

West Mercia Police says that cigarettes, tobacco and cash were stolen during the robbery.

He wore a balaclava, black sports jumper with a grey patch on the front, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured trainers. He was wearing gloves one of which was bright red.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Timmins at Shrewsbury CID on 101 quoting reference number 0735-S-020520. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

