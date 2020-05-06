Wellington set to mark VE Day in style despite lockdown

Colourful bunting, nostalgic music and a commemorative bugle call will all be part of Wellington’s VE Day celebrations this week.

Adrienne Taylor and her daughter Daisy with some of the bunting

Wellington Town Council has adapted its plans to mark the 75th anniversary to comply with social distancing regulations – but is determined to observe the milestone despite lockdown.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a special day for Wellington residents so that we can all mark the anniversary of Victory in Europe,” explained Caroline Farrell, communications and events manager at Wellington Town Council, who said that Sky Television would be anchoring its new programme in the town for the day.

A range of events will still happen in the town, all observing social distancing regulations. The Town Crier will announce two minutes silence in Wellington Peace Garden in the town centre at 11am, followed by a bugler playing the ‘Last Post’. This, and other parts of the day, will be live streamed on Love Wellington Facebook page so people will be able to join in from the safety of their own homes.

There will be 1940s tunes sung in various parts of the town by performer Kerry Young and a march-by by a former marine.

“In addition, a large section of grass at Wrekin Road is also being painted red, white and blue by Telford and Wrekin Council,” Caroline said.

Many areas of the town will be decorated by lamppost poppies and huge stretches of bunting – much of it made this week by Adrienne Taylor of the Daberhashery of Wellington Market, helped by her friend Emma Graham.

The council had originally organised three days of events over this weekend, including hosting a fabulous outdoor tea party for Wellington residents, to mark 75 years since Victory in Europe was declared on May 8 1945.

“However, the current crisis has made us re-think our plans and be creative in how we encourage people to celebrate so we are also organising a ‘Picnic in your Garden’ and a ‘decorate your home in red white and blue’ competition.

“Lots of local residents have said they will take part and we hope residents will participate from their homes and gardens, whilst staying safe and protecting others, and celebrating this very special bank holiday.

“We would love to see people getting involved by decorating their homes in festive patriotic colours – and in the true spirit of ‘make do and mend’ we’re advising everyone to get resourceful and recycle things they already have,” Caroline added.

Photographic entries for the ‘Decorate your Home’ competition should be sent to caroline.farrell@telford.gov.uk by Wednesday 13 May and there will be cash prizes for the top three which will be payable via bacs.

