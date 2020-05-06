10.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home News

Wellington set to mark VE Day in style despite lockdown

By Shropshire Live

Colourful bunting, nostalgic music and a commemorative bugle call will all be part of Wellington’s VE Day celebrations this week.

Adrienne Taylor and her daughter Daisy with some of the bunting
Adrienne Taylor and her daughter Daisy with some of the bunting

Wellington Town Council has adapted its plans to mark the 75th anniversary to comply with social distancing regulations – but is determined to observe the milestone despite lockdown.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a special day for Wellington residents so that we can all mark the anniversary of Victory in Europe,” explained Caroline Farrell, communications and events manager at Wellington Town Council, who said that Sky Television would be anchoring its new programme in the town for the day.

A range of events will still happen in the town, all observing social distancing regulations. The Town Crier will announce two minutes silence in Wellington Peace Garden in the town centre at 11am, followed by a bugler playing the ‘Last Post’. This, and other parts of the day, will be live streamed on Love Wellington Facebook page so people will be able to join in from the safety of their own homes. 

There will be 1940s tunes sung in various parts of the town by performer Kerry Young and a march-by by a former marine.

“In addition, a large section of grass at Wrekin Road is also being painted red, white and blue by Telford and Wrekin Council,” Caroline said.

Many areas of the town will be decorated by lamppost poppies and huge stretches of bunting – much of it made this week by Adrienne Taylor of the Daberhashery of Wellington Market, helped by her friend Emma Graham.

The council had originally organised three days of events over this weekend, including hosting a fabulous outdoor tea party for Wellington residents, to mark 75 years since Victory in Europe was declared on May 8 1945.

“However, the current crisis has made us re-think our plans and be creative in how we encourage people to celebrate so we are also organising a ‘Picnic in your Garden’ and a ‘decorate your home in red white and blue’ competition.

“Lots of local residents have said they will take part and we hope residents will participate from their homes and gardens, whilst staying safe and protecting others, and celebrating this very special bank holiday.  

“We would love to see people getting involved by decorating their homes in festive patriotic colours – and in the true spirit of ‘make do and mend’ we’re advising everyone to get resourceful and recycle things they already have,” Caroline added.

Photographic entries for the ‘Decorate your Home’ competition should be sent to caroline.farrell@telford.gov.uk  by Wednesday 13 May and there will be cash prizes for the top three which will be payable via bacs.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Sally Perrin, 65, of Shrewsbury, receives a bouquet of flowers from Sharon Warren, a Healthcare Assistant on the Respiratory Ward who spent time caring for Sally

Watch: Shrewsbury woman clapped off hospital ward after beating coronavirus

A Shrewsbury woman who tested positive for coronavirus was applauded by the NHS staff who saved her life at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Adrienne Taylor and her daughter Daisy with some of the bunting

Wellington set to mark VE Day in style despite lockdown

Colourful bunting, nostalgic music and a commemorative bugle call will all be part of Wellington's VE Day celebrations this week.
Read Article
Ironbridge’s iconic Victorian policeman Guy Rowlands

Victorian singing policeman ‘humbled’ to finish runner-up in national tourism award

Discover Shropshire & Telford, the tourism board for the area, are celebrating as their nominee for VisitEngland Tourism Superstar 2020, Ironbridge’s iconic Victorian policeman Guy Rowlands, is named runner-up.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Read Article
Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

MBIG programme manager Caroline Cattle with Jim Beaver of BeaverFit

Shropshire manufacturer fit to grow thanks to grant help

A Shropshire manufacturer of fitness equipment is expanding and taking on new staff thanks to help from a funding programme supported by the Marches LEP.
Read Article
Quest88 makes mobility equipment for the NHS and charity groups

Mobility business keeps moving with Lloyds Bank COVID-19 support

A company that makes mobility equipment for organisations including the NHS and charities has secured a Lloyds Bank loan as it grapples with a slowdown in orders because of COVID-19.
Read Article
Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

﻿Expert online events will help businesses recover from coronavirus lockdown

Three special online sessions are being staged to offer expert advice to help Shropshire businesses recover from the coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ceri Saunders

Virtual pub quizzes raise money for Ludlow Food Bank

Virtual pub quizzes have soared in popularity during the national lockdown and one Ludlow woman is hosting quizzes with a difference – and they’re all for charity.
Read Article
Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice launches annual summer raffle

Severn Hospice has launched its annual summer raffle which has a top prize of £5,000 pounds.
Read Article
World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) who helped to launch the scheme

Time running out for youth projects to share in £1million giveaway

Persimmon Homes West Midlands is urging youth groups, schools and sports clubs across Shropshire to apply for a share of its £1million charity giveaway before it’s too late.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Read Article

Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Read Article

Popular singer releases Stay at Home song to raise funds for SaTH Charity

A musician has written a Coronavirus-inspired song called ‘Stay at Home’ with all the proceeds going to the charity that supports Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Read Article
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
10.4 ° C
11.7 °
9 °
66 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP